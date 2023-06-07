Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting housemate in Hall County

A man was arrested Tuesday in the killing of another man he was living with in Hall County, officials said.

The fatal shooting happened less than 24 hours before Robert Adam Maggio, 48, was arrested following an interview with investigators, Hall sheriff’s office spokesman B.J. Williams said. The Gainesville man is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies were called to Maggio’s home along Belvedere Drive off Price Road on Monday regarding the shooting. Williams said investigators believe Maggio shot and killed 51-year-old Shane Gilleland shortly after 11 p.m.

Gilleland and his girlfriend had been living with Maggio at his residence for some time prior to the shooting, Williams added. No one else was injured in the incident.

Williams said investigators are still trying to pinpoint a motive.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.