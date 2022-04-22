BreakingNews
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
Man accused of trying to snatch stroller on Atlanta Beltline with baby in it

A man tried to kidnap an infant from a babysitter on the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside trail Thursday, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A babysitter was pushing an infant in a stroller along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside trail Thursday morning when a man tried to kidnap the child, according to police.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. behind a Kroger store in Ponce City Market. Police responded to reports of a dispute at the shopping plaza and met with a woman who said someone tried to snatch the infant.

Police said the man was stopped by bystanders, security guards and an off-duty Fulton County police officer, all of whom said they witnessed the kidnapping attempt and apprehended the suspect.

Declarence McGhee, 31, was charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery. He remained in custody Friday at the Fulton County Jail, booking records show.

The victim told police she was walking along the Beltline with the baby in its stroller when the man approached and began shouting at her. She said the suspect then tried to take the stroller from her with the infant still inside.

After she struggled with him for a few moments, the bystanders intervened. No one was injured during the ordeal.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

