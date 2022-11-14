Man accused of threatening to kill woman, stealing her car with children inside

Officers got a call about a domestic disturbance in the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators later learned the suspect, Joseph Oliver Lee, had a handgun when he threatened to kill the victim while they were in her car with children, police said in a statement.

The woman jumped out of the car, but Lee caught her and put her back inside, the statement read. She escaped a second time, and this time witnesses saw what happened and immediately called police.