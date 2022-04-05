ajc logo
Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County

Marcus Alfredo Flores was arrested on charges tied to the killing of his mother, according to Hall County authorities.

Marcus Alfredo Flores was arrested on charges tied to the killing of his mother, according to Hall County authorities.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A Gainesville man stabbed his mother to death during a vicious encounter in south Hall County late Monday, according to authorities.

Hall County deputies took 33-year-old Marcus Alfredo Flores into custody without incident before dawn Tuesday. He was charged with felony malice murder and terroristic threats and acts, booking records show. Flores remained in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Hall County jail, where he was being held without bond.

According to a sheriff’s office statement, deputies were asked to perform a wellness check at Angela Shields’ house in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street around 11:30 p.m. They found the 63-year-old woman’s body with several lacerations she suffered from the stabbing, the statement said.

Agency officials sent Shields’ body to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Deputies are still investigating the fatal incident.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

