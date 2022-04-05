Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County

Hall County deputies took 33-year-old Marcus Alfredo Flores into custody without incident before dawn Tuesday. He was charged with felony malice murder and terroristic threats and acts, booking records show. Flores remained in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Hall County jail, where he was being held without bond.

According to a sheriff’s office statement, deputies were asked to perform a wellness check at Angela Shields’ house in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street around 11:30 p.m. They found the 63-year-old woman’s body with several lacerations she suffered from the stabbing, the statement said.