Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend, infant arrested by Henry deputies

Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, was taken into custody Thursday on several felonies, including battery, aggravated stalking, robbery by sudden snatching, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release late Thursday. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with Henry County deputies to track down Calhoun after he got on a Greyhound bus headed to Alabama. Agency officials said he was trying to escape arrest.