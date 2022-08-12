ajc logo
Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend, infant arrested by Henry deputies

A man faces a bevy of charges after he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend and fired shots at her vehicle while the couple's infant was in the car Wednesday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia deputies arrested a man they say stalked his ex-girlfriend and tried to kill her and the couple’s infant on two occasions this week.

Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, was taken into custody Thursday on several felonies, including battery, aggravated stalking, robbery by sudden snatching, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release late Thursday. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with Henry County deputies to track down Calhoun after he got on a Greyhound bus headed to Alabama. Agency officials said he was trying to escape arrest.

Investigators said they found a gun in Calhoun’s possession on the bus.

According to authorities, Calhoun violated a temporary protective order when he showed up to his ex-lover’s home Tuesday and attacked her. Calhoun fled the home before officers arrived, but investigators obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Wednesday, authorities said he approached the victim while she was at a park with her and Calhoun’s infant. Deputies said he fired several shots at a vehicle the woman and baby were in as she drove away.

It was not immediately clear in what city both alleged incidents occurred.

Calhoun is in custody at the Henry County Jail, according to the statement.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

