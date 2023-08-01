Man accused of sexually assaulting woman strolling on Roswell Riverwalk

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

A woman trekking on a Roswell trail along the Chattahoochee River was sexually assaulted by a man Tuesday morning, police said.

The 19-year-old victim, who was able to meet with police officers around 8 a.m., was walking on the Roswell Riverwalk paved trail when authorities said she was approached from behind by a man she did not know. The incident allegedly took place near the intersection of Dogwood and Riverside roads.

The suspect told the woman that he was armed before forcing her into a nearby wooded area and sexually assaulting her just south of the trail, according to officials.

The woman told police the man was wearing dark clothing and a surgical-style mask. No other descriptors were provided, and police are still working to identify the suspect.

Authorities confirmed they spoke to a person of interest, but added that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Source: PS

Private terminal for the wealthy to open Sept. 6 at Hartsfield-Jackson3h ago

Credit: NYT

NEW | It’s official: Stores can no longer sell most incandescent lights
1h ago

Credit: AP

Biotech firm settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta police up reward for information on arson, vandalism attacks
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta police up reward for information on arson, vandalism attacks
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton Commission poised to move forward with plan for new jail
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

$16M settlement reached in boy’s near-drowning at Lake Lanier’s Margaritaville
2h ago
Man who fatally shot suspected car burglar convicted of murder in DeKalb
2h ago
Atlanta police up reward for information on arson, vandalism attacks
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
2h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top