Man accused of sexually assaulting woman strolling on Roswell Riverwalk

A woman trekking on a Roswell trail along the Chattahoochee River was sexually assaulted by a man Tuesday morning, police said.

The 19-year-old victim, who was able to meet with police officers around 8 a.m., was walking on the Roswell Riverwalk paved trail when authorities said she was approached from behind by a man she did not know. The incident allegedly took place near the intersection of Dogwood and Riverside roads.

The suspect told the woman that he was armed before forcing her into a nearby wooded area and sexually assaulting her just south of the trail, according to officials.

The woman told police the man was wearing dark clothing and a surgical-style mask. No other descriptors were provided, and police are still working to identify the suspect.

Authorities confirmed they spoke to a person of interest, but added that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

