Man accused of killing wife at Ellenwood home while kids inside, police say

Clayton police were called to the 4400 block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30 for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Alicia Alston, 45, in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Following an investigation, police obtained warrants for her husband, Johnnie Alston, 57, and he was taken into custody.