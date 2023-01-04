Man accused of killing wife at Ellenwood home while kids inside, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot his wife to death last month at their Clayton County home while several children were inside, authorities said.
Clayton police were called to the 4400 block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30 for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Alicia Alston, 45, in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Following an investigation, police obtained warrants for her husband, Johnnie Alston, 57, and he was taken into custody.
Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Johnnie Alston is facing several charges, including malice murder, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and five counts of cruelty to children, police said.
