Man accused of fatally shooting friend during Paulding house party

After receiving a 911 call, deputies entered the home, where Kellum’s body was “discovered beyond help,” according to the release.

May was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held at the Paulding jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at (770) 443-3047.

Mitchell’s death is being investigated by Paulding detectives and the GBI, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found him lying in the driveway in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive in Douglasville with multiple gunshot wounds.

His body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed later this week.

There are no suspects or potential motives at this time, authorities said.