Buffalo grocery store mass shooter sentenced to life in prison
Man accused of arson after commercial structure fire in Mableton

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A man has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with a commercial structure fire in Cobb County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Cobb fire crews and police responded around 10 a.m. to the fire in the 1300 block of Old Powder Springs Road near U.S. 78 in Mableton. An investigation determined the blaze was intentional and an arrest warrant was obtained for 25-year-old Sebastian Perez, fire officials said.

Perez was hospitalized after the fire and later taken into custody, officials said. He was booked into the Cobb jail on a felony charge of first-degree arson, according to online records.

The fire remains under investigation.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

