Man accused of arson after commercial structure fire in Mableton

Cobb fire crews and police responded around 10 a.m. to the fire in the 1300 block of Old Powder Springs Road near U.S. 78 in Mableton. An investigation determined the blaze was intentional and an arrest warrant was obtained for 25-year-old Sebastian Perez, fire officials said.

Perez was hospitalized after the fire and later taken into custody, officials said. He was booked into the Cobb jail on a felony charge of first-degree arson, according to online records.