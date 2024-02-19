Man, 85, killed in shootout with deputies at NE Georgia home, GBI says

An 85-year-old man was killed in a shootout with northeast Georgia deputies at a home over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office was called around 3:20 p.m. Sunday to a domestic dispute at the residence on Wesley Mountain Road near Blairsville, about 10 miles south of the Tennessee border. When deputies arrived, they tried to negotiate with the suspect, identified as Wendall Cross, who had a gun, according to the GBI.

“Cross fired his gun in the direction of the deputies while they were giving him commands to put down his gun,” the GBI stated. “Deputies returned fire and shot Cross.”