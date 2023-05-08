X

Man, 77, arrested after double shooting in Walton County subdivision

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting Sunday in Walton County, authorities said Monday.

Opel Wesley Lackey is accused of killing one person and injuring another on River Run Road in the Appalachee subdivision, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Monroe.

At about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the Walton sheriff’s office said it was investigating what led up to the gunfire. Deputies did not provide specifics on the injuries of the second victim, and both were not publicly identified.

Lackey was booked into the county jail and is facing one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of firearm/knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, according to online records.

Deputies said the investigation remains active.

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
