Man, 73, accused of killing 67-year-old after fight in Clayton County

Joe Edward Link, who lives in College Park, was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault following the Oct. 30 shooting that killed a 67-year-old. Coybern Jones, who lived in Jonesboro, was found dead on Johnson Street near the intersection with Woodland Drive with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Jonesboro police.

Investigators called the death an isolated incident.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Coybern Jones during this difficult time,” the police department said in a news release. “The Jonesboro Police Department is committed to seeking justice and ensuring that our community remains a safe and secure place for all.”

On Thursday, Link was arrested and booked into the Clayton County jail, where he remained Monday.

No details on a possible motive were released, but investigators believe Jones got into an argument with Link at a nearby gas station before the shooting, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Jones’ sister told Channel 2 he was a disabled veteran who had PTSD and was prone to verbal outbursts, though he was harmless.

“This evil person, for whatever reason, decided to do this,” she said. “He should be alive. This person has taken my little brother from us.”