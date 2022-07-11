BreakingNews
Man, 38, accused of molesting teen he met at Hall County job, officials say

Allyn Michael Hirsch was arrested June 30.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man was arrested late last month on charges that he molested a teenager he met at a Hall County fast-food restaurant, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

Allyn Michael Hirsch, 38, was arrested June 30 and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and two counts of violating the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in June with a Gainesville teen who is under the age of 16, sheriff’s office spokesman BJ Williams said.

The investigation began after a relative alerted authorities of “suspicious activity” between the victim and Hirsch, Williams said. Williams added that authorities are still trying to determine how long the alleged assaults had been going on.

Investigators said Hirsch moved from Houston County to Hall County for a job at a fast-food restaurant and met the teen there. Authorities are not releasing the name of the business to protect the victim. It is not under investigation, according to Williams.

“The investigation also found Hirsch possibly assaulted the girl in other jurisdictions in addition to Hall County,” Williams said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

