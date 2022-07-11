Man, 38, accused of molesting teen he met at Hall County job, officials say

Allyn Michael Hirsch, 38, was arrested June 30 and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and two counts of violating the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in June with a Gainesville teen who is under the age of 16, sheriff’s office spokesman BJ Williams said.

The investigation began after a relative alerted authorities of “suspicious activity” between the victim and Hirsch, Williams said. Williams added that authorities are still trying to determine how long the alleged assaults had been going on.