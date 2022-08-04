Mail carrier gets probation for running over woman, lying about it

“Upon checking the footage it was discovered that after placing the mail in Daniels’ mailbox, Underwood continued to the next house,” sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said at the time. “Daniels can be seen checking her mailbox and then begins walking down the road for her daily walk. Daniels is walking toward the mail truck, which is still next door, when the mail truck starts backing up and strikes Daniels, knocking her to the ground.”

Underwood was later arrested and indicted last year on charges of improper backing and making a false statement, court records show. She pleaded guilty to both counts Thursday afternoon and was sentenced to three years on probation and 80 hours of community service. She must also pay restitution to the victim, according to the district attorney’s office. That amount will be determined in the next 30 days.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday afternoon whether Underwood is still employed by the U.S. Postal Service.