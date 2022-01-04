Macon-Bibb County records first homicide of 2022

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at the Loaves & Fishes Ministry building in downtown Macon, according to news outlet WMAZ.
Carlos Gordon, 45, was identified as the victim by Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, WMAZ reported.
The fatal shooting is Macon-Bibb County’s first homicide of 2022, according to WMAZ.
A man was taken from the scene to be interviewed, WMAZ reported.
The shooting happened about 2 p.m., WMAZ reported, citing the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Gordon died in the emergency room about 2:37 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest, the news outlet reported, citing the coroner.
The Loaves & Fishes Ministry serves homeless, impoverished and marginalized communities in Middle Georgia, according to its website.
