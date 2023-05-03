Looking back: Midtown shooting among the most high profile in metro Atlanta

The Midtown shooting on Wednesday that left at least one person dead and injured four others was but the latest high profile shooting in metro Atlanta over the years. A look at others:
August 2022
Raissa Kengne was taken into custody at the end of a citywide search that, similar to Wednesday’s incident, started in Midtown and spawned a frenzy of police activity and a shelter-in-place order. The shootings, which left two dead, began not far from Colony Square. The first shootings were reported in a management office at the 1280 West condominium building on West Peachtree Street. About an hour later, police were called to a second shooting site at an office tower, 1100 Peachtree Street, less than a mile away. Kengne was captured just over two hours later at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
March 2021
Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting eight people about 30 miles apart at three spas in Cherokee and Fulton counties. The suspect, who told police he planned to kill people, was later captured about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Police said four people were killed and one person was injured at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth. Long then drove to Atlanta, where four women were killed at two spas along Piedmont Road. Long pleaded guilty in Cherokee County court to four of the murders in a deal that spared him the death sentence. In September, he pleaded not guilty to the four other murders in Fulton County court, setting the stage for a lengthy trial.
July 2015
Matthew Kyle Fields was at a Forsyth County home he shared with his wife, her two sons and her father. After getting in a fight with his wife, he returned shortly after 6 a.m. the next morning and shot everyone inside. When deputies arrived, they found Fields and the boys dead, and his wife succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Her father died months later.
February 2015
Cedric Prather shot and killed his ex-wife, her boyfriend and his own son inside their Douglas County home. Outside, the 33-year-old shot his two daughters and another girl. One of those girls died, and the other two were critically injured. Prather died from his self-inflicted injuries at an Atlanta hospital.
January 2015
Thomas Jesse Lee was 26 when he killed four of his family members and a family friend inside the Troup County home where all six lived, according to police. Deputies were called to the home in Water’s Edge subdivision for a welfare check, and the bodies were discovered inside. Lee was eventually found in Alabama after a pastor recognized Lee’s picture in a news report. He was arrested and later sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
March 2005
After Brian Nichols escaped from custody during his 2005 Fulton County trial on rape charges, Nichols overpowered a deputy, took her gun, and killed three people — including the judge who was to preside over his case. He later shot and killed an off-duty federal agent at the agent’s home and kidnapped a woman. He surrendered the next day, and in 2008, received multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.
July 1999
In the summer of 1999, 44-year-old Mark Barton killed his second wife along with two of his children in metro Atlanta. Days later, Barton walked into Momentum Securities and started shooting. Then he crossed Piedmont Road to All-Tech Investment Group building and opened fire again.
“I hope I’m not upsetting your trading day,” he told fellow employees at the office. When the dust settled, nine were killed in the two Buckhead offices. Thirteen others were injured. Barton later committed suicide in Acworth.
