Looking back: Midtown shooting among the most high profile in metro Atlanta

July 2015

Matthew Kyle Fields was at a Forsyth County home he shared with his wife, her two sons and her father. After getting in a fight with his wife, he returned shortly after 6 a.m. the next morning and shot everyone inside. When deputies arrived, they found Fields and the boys dead, and his wife succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Her father died months later.

February 2015

Cedric Prather shot and killed his ex-wife, her boyfriend and his own son inside their Douglas County home. Outside, the 33-year-old shot his two daughters and another girl. One of those girls died, and the other two were critically injured. Prather died from his self-inflicted injuries at an Atlanta hospital.

January 2015

Thomas Jesse Lee was 26 when he killed four of his family members and a family friend inside the Troup County home where all six lived, according to police. Deputies were called to the home in Water’s Edge subdivision for a welfare check, and the bodies were discovered inside. Lee was eventually found in Alabama after a pastor recognized Lee’s picture in a news report. He was arrested and later sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

March 2005

After Brian Nichols escaped from custody during his 2005 Fulton County trial on rape charges, Nichols overpowered a deputy, took her gun, and killed three people — including the judge who was to preside over his case. He later shot and killed an off-duty federal agent at the agent’s home and kidnapped a woman. He surrendered the next day, and in 2008, received multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

July 1999

In the summer of 1999, 44-year-old Mark Barton killed his second wife along with two of his children in metro Atlanta. Days later, Barton walked into Momentum Securities and started shooting. Then he crossed Piedmont Road to All-Tech Investment Group building and opened fire again.

“I hope I’m not upsetting your trading day,” he told fellow employees at the office. When the dust settled, nine were killed in the two Buckhead offices. Thirteen others were injured. Barton later committed suicide in Acworth.