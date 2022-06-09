Life in prison for Paulding man who killed mother’s boyfriend in family home

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother’s boyfriend in the family’s Dallas-area home, according to the Paulding County district attorney.
Clark Chandler Anderson was convicted Wednesday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the DA’s office said. After his conviction, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Investigators believe a dispute between Anderson and 56-year-old Kevin Mack Murr led to the June 7, 2020, shooting. Anderson fired multiple shots, striking Murr a number of times and killing him, according to Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding sheriff’s office.
Murr was dead when deputies arrived at the Summer Glen Trail home, Henson said. Anderson was arrested and has remained in the Paulding jail.
According to his online obituary, Murr was a longtime employee of Lockheed Martin and a member of the local machinists union.
“He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go hunting and fishing whenever he could find the time,” the obituary said. “Kevin was also an auto enthusiast who enjoyed tinkering with cars.”
