Life in prison for Paulding man who killed mother’s boyfriend in family home

Clark Chandler Anderson was convicted Wednesday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the DA’s office said. After his conviction, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators believe a dispute between Anderson and 56-year-old Kevin Mack Murr led to the June 7, 2020, shooting. Anderson fired multiple shots, striking Murr a number of times and killing him, according to Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding sheriff’s office.