Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child

Hailu Abebe was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and four counts of aggravated assault in the 2020 fatal shooting.

Abebe was living with his son, his son’s fiancée and her two children at an Ellenwood home until Abebe became angry and was “harassing his family members,” Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. At that point, Abebe’s son and his fiancée decided to move out.