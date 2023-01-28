X
Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

An 80-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the killing of his son’s fiancée’s child in Henry County, officials said.

Hailu Abebe was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and four counts of aggravated assault in the 2020 fatal shooting.

Abebe was living with his son, his son’s fiancée and her two children at an Ellenwood home until Abebe became angry and was “harassing his family members,” Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. At that point, Abebe’s son and his fiancée decided to move out.

Abebe’s son and the fiancée’s child, 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, were inside a moving truck packing their belongings on July 7, 2020, when Matteucci said Abebe opened fire inside the truck. Woolridge was struck at least once in the leg and then proceeded to jump out of the truck and run away.

After Woolridge fell in the yard, Abebe “walked over to him and fired another round into Woolridge, killing him,” according to Matteucci.

The three other family members were able to restrain Abebe and call law enforcement.

“This is a sad story that tore a family apart,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The family is grateful to have justice for this young man who was just starting his life.”

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

