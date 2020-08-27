Lawyers, clergy urge Atlanta officials to drop 600 protesters’ charges

Nearly 600 people were arrested during demonstrations across the city following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the killing of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta cop. Half of those arrested were charged with violating the 9 p.m. curfew that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms instituted in an attempt to curb unrest after a few instances of rioting amid mostly peaceful protests. Most others were charged with blocking roads or disorderly conduct.

Those calling for the charges to be tossed asked the mayor, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and city solicitor Raines Carter to work together to keep the protesters from facing jail time, fees and fines, trouble getting employment, and immigration consequences.