Lawsuit: Woman claims DeKalb deputy sexually assaulted her at Publix

The woman reported the behavior to both the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Publix, but Williams remained at the store, and his advances toward her continued, the lawsuit states. The plaintiff is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

“The sheriff’s office breached its duty by failing to adequately and properly supervise its employees to prevent harm, including harm arising from violations of the negligent decisions of Defendant Williams as alleged,” the lawsuit states.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor Publix, both named in the suit, immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday regarding the allegations.

“At Publix, we’re known for treating customers like royalty — it’s part of our reputation and one of the reasons customers are so loyal to our stores,” the grocery store’s website states.

Williams has served as a reserve officer with the sheriff’s office since 2015, according to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, also known as P.O.S.T. Since 2012, he has worked as an officer with the DeKalb County school system, P.O.S.T. records show. He previously worked for Atlanta police and Navicent Health as a hospital police officer.

— Jennifer Peebles contributed to this story.