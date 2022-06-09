BreakingNews
Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
Lawrenceville man charged with pointing laser at Gwinnett police helicopter

A man is accused of pointing a laser at a Gwinnett Police Department helicopter.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Gwinnett County man is accused of pointing a laser at a police helicopter Monday night, authorities said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. as the helicopter was flying near Cedars Road in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Richter said in a news release Thursday.

When Nedzad Mehic, 30, of Lawrenceville, allegedly pointed the green laser at the cockpit, he interfered with the Gwinnett SWAT team’s exercises at the police training center.

The origin of the laser was pinpointed by the flight crew, and officers began investigating. Mehic was arrested, charged with laser use against an aircraft and booked into the Gwinnett jail. He posted a $1,850 bond and was released Tuesday.

Police said the case will be referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Atlanta FBI office for follow-up.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft as well as interfering with onboard equipment,” Richter said in the release. “This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft and the general public.”

Gwinnett County man Fredy Contreras was arrested in 2020 and faced multiple charges after police caught him on video shining a green laser at a police helicopter.

Gwinnett County man Fredy Contreras was arrested in 2020 and faced multiple charges after police caught him on video shining a green laser at a police helicopter.

Gwinnett County man Fredy Contreras was arrested in 2020 and faced multiple charges after police caught him on video shining a green laser at a police helicopter.

ExploreCops: Pointing laser at Gwinnett police helicopter lands man in jail

This is not the first time Gwinnett police have dealt with lasers being pointed at their aircraft. In 2020, a 52-year-old Loganville man was arrested and accused of aiming a laser pointer at the helicopter. At the time, the pilot was searching for a wanted suspect.

According to the FAA, laser strike reports have consistently risen each year since they began tracking them in 2010. Between 2010 and 2021, there were more than 67,000 laser incidents.

“Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and violates federal law,” the FAA website states. “Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who are trying to fly safely to their destinations and may be carrying hundreds of passengers.”

About the Author

Follow Mary Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

