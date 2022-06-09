Lawrenceville man charged with pointing laser at Gwinnett police helicopter

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft as well as interfering with onboard equipment,” Richter said in the release. “This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft and the general public.”

This is not the first time Gwinnett police have dealt with lasers being pointed at their aircraft. In 2020, a 52-year-old Loganville man was arrested and accused of aiming a laser pointer at the helicopter. At the time, the pilot was searching for a wanted suspect.

According to the FAA, laser strike reports have consistently risen each year since they began tracking them in 2010. Between 2010 and 2021, there were more than 67,000 laser incidents.

“Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and violates federal law,” the FAA website states. “Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who are trying to fly safely to their destinations and may be carrying hundreds of passengers.”