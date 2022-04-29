Lawrenceville man accused of groping 2 women faces charges

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man suspected of touching two women inappropriately.
Xiemohn Cornish, 22, of Lawrenceville, was arrested Thursday on two counts of sexual battery and giving false name, address or birth date. He remained in custody Friday at the Gwinnett County jail on $7,200 bond, according to booking records.
The charges stem from allegations police received from the victims on two consecutive days earlier this week, a news release indicates.
A 59-year-old Duluth woman reported the first incident Monday, telling officers a man wearing a hoodie followed her onto her patio and grabbed her buttocks. The following day, a 47-year-old Lawrenceville woman reported to police that an unknown man fondled her as well.
An officer patrolling the area near Sweetwater Road on Thursday spotted Cornish and questioned him because he fit the suspect’s description. Police said he initially gave the officer the wrong name and birth date, but investigators were quickly able to identify him as the suspect in both alleged incidents, according to the release.
Police are asking any other victims of Cornish’s sexual misconduct to report it to Gwinnett County detectives by calling 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
