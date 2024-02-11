Large fire under bridge shuts down stretch of Buford Highway in Fulton, officials say

“Buford Hwy will remain closed until the bridge is inspected for structural integrity,” Brookhaven police said. “We will provide updates as soon as we receive them.”

Crews responded to the Buford Hwy Connector and Lenox Road that morning and found heavy smoke coming from underneath the bridge near a homeless encampment, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. She said an additional engine was requested to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officers responded to the area to assist and keep motorists safe on the highway, a police spokesperson said. Richardson said the GDOT would examine the integrity of the bridge, though a timetable is unclear at this time.

