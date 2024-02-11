Large fire under bridge shuts down stretch of Buford Highway in Fulton, officials say

A section of Buford Highway will remain closed after a large fire broke out beneath a bridge Sunday in Fulton County, officials said.
The brush fire was reported at around 11 a.m., causing both the northbound and southbound lanes to be shut down past Lenox Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Photos showed a thick plume of smoke rising across the highway from below.
“Buford Hwy will remain closed until the bridge is inspected for structural integrity,” Brookhaven police said. “We will provide updates as soon as we receive them.”
Crews responded to the Buford Hwy Connector and Lenox Road that morning and found heavy smoke coming from underneath the bridge near a homeless encampment, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. She said an additional engine was requested to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officers responded to the area to assist and keep motorists safe on the highway, a police spokesperson said. Richardson said the GDOT would examine the integrity of the bridge, though a timetable is unclear at this time.
