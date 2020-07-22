LaGrange bar owner charged with rape

The owner of a downtown LaGrange bar is in custody on a charge of rape, according to police.
Joshua Overkamp, who operates the 86′D bar on Main Street, turned himself in at the LaGrange Police Department on Monday, according to a news release.
Officers started investigating Overkamp after they responded to a report of rape around 3:30 a.m. July 12, police said in the release. The incident took place at 86′D, LaGrange police spokesman Robert Kirby told AJC.com. A warrant was obtained for Overkamp’s arrest on Thursday and he surrendered this week.
Overkamp, 39, of LaGrange, is being held in the Troup County Jail without bond, according to records.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
