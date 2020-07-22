LaGrange bar owner charged with rape

Joshua Overkamp, who operates the 86′D bar on Main Street, turned himself in at the LaGrange Police Department on Monday, according to a news release.

Officers started investigating Overkamp after they responded to a report of rape around 3:30 a.m. July 12, police said in the release. The incident took place at 86′D, LaGrange police spokesman Robert Kirby told AJC.com. A warrant was obtained for Overkamp’s arrest on Thursday and he surrendered this week.