ajc logo
X

‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say

Two suspects were arrested and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, fourth-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Two suspects were arrested and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, fourth-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 18 minutes ago

A man walked into a Newnan bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

Deputies spoke with the kidnapping victim, who said two men — identified as 33-year-old Gabriel Lawrence and 38-year-old Terrence McPherson — picked him up in Atlanta after asking him if he wanted to make a couple of hundred dollars, sheriff’s office spokesperson Toby Nix said.

The men drove around Atlanta for an extended time, and the victim tried to get out of the vehicle twice while it was stopped at traffic lights, according to investigators. But he was unable to exit due to the child safety locks being engaged in the back seat.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

The group eventually ended up at a gas station in Newnan, Nix said. While there, Lawrence went into the convenience store and came out with a check for $1,467 and handed it to the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was told to walk inside the bank, cash the check, walk back out and give a signal indicating he had the cash.

Instead, the victim went inside, wrote his plea for help on a note and handed it to the teller.

Both Lawrence and McPherson were arrested and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, fourth-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

McPherson is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office8h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
12h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
7h ago
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
7h ago
The Latest
Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say
45m ago
Robbery suspect shot at Greyhound bus station in SW Atlanta, cops say
1h ago
State, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar
2h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top