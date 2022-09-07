‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say

The group eventually ended up at a gas station in Newnan, Nix said. While there, Lawrence went into the convenience store and came out with a check for $1,467 and handed it to the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was told to walk inside the bank, cash the check, walk back out and give a signal indicating he had the cash.

Instead, the victim went inside, wrote his plea for help on a note and handed it to the teller.

Both Lawrence and McPherson were arrested and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, fourth-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

McPherson is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.