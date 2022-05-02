Jury selection begins for man accused of killing beauty queen, teacher

Grinstead was reported missing when she failed to show up to teach her Irwin County High School history classes. A massive search was launched to find Grinstead, whose face appeared on billboards as her disappearance became a national news story. The reward for information grew, but no trace of her was found.

Then in February 2017, the GBI announced an arrest in the cold case. After questioning him for several hours, Duke was arrested. He confessed, according to the GBI investigators. But later, he changed his story and said he didn’t kill Grinstead, but was involved in covering up her death.