Jury says Sterigenics should pay $363 million in Illinois case

Controversy has grown in recent years surrounding ethylene oxide, a chemical commonly used to sterilize medical equipment, but that is also present in other industrial and even diesel engine emissions.

In 2019, a federal report flagged census tracts in Georgia near a Sterigenics plant in Cobb County as having the potential for high-rates of cancer from long-term exposure to ethylene oxide. In the years since, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over health issues allegedly linked to emissions from the plant, as well as a separate facility in Covington run by the health technology giant BD.

The companies have denied they are at fault, have touted the effectiveness of emissions control systems and contested changes in federal health assessments of ethylene oxide.