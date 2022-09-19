ajc logo
X

Jury says Sterigenics should pay $363 million in Illinois case

Sterigenics in Willowbrook, Illinois, on May 29, 2019. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Sterigenics in Willowbrook, Illinois, on May 29, 2019. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Business
By Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune (TNS)
29 minutes ago

Sterigenics, its parent company and a corporate predecessor should pay $363 million in damages for exposing a Willowbrook, Illinois, woman and thousands of others to cancer-causing ethylene oxide pollution, a Chicago-area jury decided Monday.

After a five-week trial and a day of deliberations, the Cook County jury decided breast-cancer survivor Sue Kamuda should get $38 million from the companies. Jurors imposed another $325 million in punitive damages as punishment for decades of toxic air pollution that drifted into neighborhoods near a former Willowbrook sterilization facility.

Sterigenics should pay $220 million, parent company Sotera Health $100 million and Griffith Foods $5 million, the jury decided.

The verdict exceeded the $346 million that Kamuda’s attorney, Patrick Salvi II, had urged the jury to assess during his closing arguments.

Lawyers for the companies argued that Salvi offered no proof that Kamuda’s breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide. They also brought in industry-connected scientists who attempted to persuade the jury the Willowbrook facility never posed a danger to its neighbors.

Controversy has grown in recent years surrounding ethylene oxide, a chemical commonly used to sterilize medical equipment, but that is also present in other industrial and even diesel engine emissions.

In 2019, a federal report flagged census tracts in Georgia near a Sterigenics plant in Cobb County as having the potential for high-rates of cancer from long-term exposure to ethylene oxide. In the years since, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over health issues allegedly linked to emissions from the plant, as well as a separate facility in Covington run by the health technology giant BD.

The companies have denied they are at fault, have touted the effectiveness of emissions control systems and contested changes in federal health assessments of ethylene oxide.

About the Author

Michael Hawthorne
Editors' Picks
May 25, 2022 Atlanta: Voters at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta. Voters encountered short lines and limited problems as election day got underway in Georgia on Monday, May 25, 2022 making their voices heard in one of the politically competitive states in the nation. But there were initial hiccups in a few voting locations. Some voters arrived at the polls to find their precincts had been moved to different locations. Others had short waits during the initial morning rush. Several voting locations had problems starting voting machines. In Fulton County, voting was running smoothly at almost all of the county’s 250 polling sites, in part thanks to the 91,000 voters who cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting, said Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams. Two polling places, Hopewell Middle in Milton and Creel Park in South Fulton, opened 20 to 30 minutes late. Williams didn’t provide a reason for the delays, but she said the county is asking a judge to allow the sites to close later so everyone can vote. She said some poll workers were “no-shows” but they had staff in reserve. Williams encouraged folks to vote during lunch hours. The New Georgia Project, a voting rights group which monitors election issues, reported the polling place at Bethesda Elementary School in Gwinnett County opened about 30 minutes late. At North Decatur Presbyterian Church, two voting touchscreens weren’t working because of a problem with their batteries, but poll workers said they had enough functioning touchscreens to avoid delays. About 70 voters cast ballots in the first hour of voting. Another voter, Marcia King, said she needed help from a poll worker to figure out how to print her ballot from the touchscreen. “This was very easy with no problems at all, and people were there to help,” King said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Republicans aim to beat Democrats at their own ‘ground game’8h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is brought down for a sack by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons draw closer to Ridder time
5h ago
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams
8h ago
A Morgan County School bus driver was caught on video pushing two young children during a dispute on Friday, Sept. 9. (Facebook)

Credit: Facebook

Morgan County school bus driver arrested and charged after pushing two young students
3h ago
A Morgan County School bus driver was caught on video pushing two young children during a dispute on Friday, Sept. 9. (Facebook)

Credit: Facebook

Morgan County school bus driver arrested and charged after pushing two young students
3h ago
Arrest warrants detail shooting incident involving Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Ludacris

Chaka Zulu murder charge: Arrest warrants, 911 calls released
2h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

09.16.22 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Trade School & Apprenticeship...
09.15.22 DANGER ZONES: The Top Scam Takes Many Forms / The Credit Card Trap
09.14.22 Home Renovation & Contractors / Audible Change- OTC Hearing Aids
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
2h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
10h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top