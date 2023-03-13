Jury awards Roswell parents $6.1 million after son’s hazing death at LSU

“We are grateful that the jury understood that Max and his pledge brothers had no real choice and were not at fault for the hell they had to endure,” the Gruvers’ statement continued. “And, significantly, through its verdict, the jury put to rest the notion that merely being a bystander to hazing absolves a fraternity member of responsibility. If you see something, step up, make a difference, call 911, and save a life.”

Matthew Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was convicted in July 2019 of negligent homicide in Gruver’s death. Naquin was later sentenced to five years in prison, but a judge suspended all but 2½ years of the term.

Max Gruver was a 2017 graduate of Blessed Trinity High School and planned to study journalism at LSU. He loved sports and helped coach younger children, including his sister’s basketball team, according to his family.

“Max was very lovable. He cared a lot about people,” Eugene Gruver, Max’s grandfather, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the days after his death. “He was bright, he was intelligent. He was so talented. He knew all about sports.”

The family later founded The Max Gruver Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to ending hazing on college campuses. His parents said a journal entry found shortly after his death inspired the foundation.