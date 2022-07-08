Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk

Thomas wrote a letter on Clanton’s behalf to the appeals court in Atlanta.

“I certainly know bigotry,” the justice wrote. “Bigotry is antithetical to her nature and character. She is a good and decent young woman who has had to overcome some challenging difficulties in life only to be smeared by others who would collapse if this happened to their own children.”

Pryor also wrote to the court, saying he was aware of the allegations when he hired Clanton and found them to be false after he looked into the matter. He said he reached out to Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who replied that the allegations “are simply untrue.”

Kirk said he had “first-hand knowledge” of what happened and said Clanton was the victim of a fellow employee who had “created fake text messages to be used against other employees.” That other employee was fired, Kirk added.

After the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York cleared Pryor, several members of Congress asked the Judicial Conduct and Disability Committee to order an investigation.

In its decision, the judicial committee noted there are individuals with knowledge of what happened who apparently were never interviewed by the 2nd Circuit court. One of these is a former coworker of Clanton’s who claimed to have received the offensive message. Another is a former employer who alleged she was the only Black employee of Turning Point and was fired by Clanton on Martin Luther King Day.

“As a result, key issues are reasonably in dispute and must be resolved,” the judicial committee said. “Because a special committee was not appointed to investigate the complaints, there is not enough information in the record to determine how the matter should be concluded.”

At a minimum, the judicial committee said, there should be an attempt to interview Clanton and the witnesses who have been identified to have first-hand knowledge of the events in question.