Judge tells deadlocked jurors to keep deliberating in ex-cop’s trial

In an email sent to the judge Thursday evening, one juror wrote, “I’m fearful that the ultimate outcome may not be aligned with everyone’s expectations.”

Another accused a fellow juror of refusing to budge in the deliberation room.

“During the defense’s presentation of the case, (she was) sitting in the front row shaking her head in agreement,” the email read. “This juror made up her mind then and was very obvious in court and has not listened to the other 11 jurors in our deliberations.”

Gooddine’s attorney Rudjard Hayes requested a mistrial, saying the jurors seemed pretty adamant they would not be able to reach a verdict.

Prosecutor Yolanda Mack noted the trial took nine days, and asked the judge to give the 12 jurors more time to reach a decision.

Deliberations resumed about 9:30 a.m.

