Judge deciding whether to move task force killing case to federal court

State prosecutors argued the courts were open on that Friday morning and said the task force could have easily obtained a search warrant before entering the home with their high-powered guns, shields and bulletproof vests.

Police had been searching for Robinson after he poured gasoline outside his mother’s bedroom door on July 11, 2016, and weeks later aimed a gun at two Atlanta police officers responding to a call about a suspicious person at an apartment complex, records show.

“He was unstable. He was violent and they were anxious to take him into custody before anyone was injured,” Heinze’s attorney Lance LoRusso told Judge Victoria Calvert at the seven-hour hearing. “They were under attack and they fired their weapons to prevent the loss of their lives and the lives of their federal officers.”

A U.S. Marshals shooting review board later determined the officers’ use of force was authorized, and the Justice Department declined to open an investigation into the shooting. John Martin, a Justice Department attorney from the civil division, said task force officers are authorized to execute state warrants and that the group acted under the color of federal law.

“The state’s argument is quite perilous to federal interests,” Martin told the judge.

Hutchens, a Clayton County Police Officer, was only at the home that day because he served on the task force, his attorney Amanda Clark Palmer said.

But state prosecutor Natalie Adams said the rarely used removal act is not intended to protect officers “who violate state and federal law.”

“They made violent entry into the home of a third party to execute an arrest warrant without a search warrant,” Adams said. “The defendants did not wait for the authority to move forward. They violated the law.”

Of the estimated 100,000 arrests made each year by U.S. marshals, about 70% of suspects are wanted solely on state charges, said Richard Kelly, the agency’s assistant director for tactical operations.

He said task forces comprised of marshals, deputies and police officers are mutually beneficial for all agencies involved, noting roughly 40% of homicide arrests in the U.S. are made by such task forces.

“We’re able to locate and apprehend some of this country’s most violent fugitives,” Kelly said.

Adams said like Robinson, many of those fugitives are armed and have histories of mental illness, but they’re still taken into custody without incident.

The GBI, which investigated the shooting, said a handgun and multiple spent rounds “believed to be associated with Robinson” were recovered from the scene. He had been shot 59 times, with 17 of those bullets exiting his body, said his mother, Monteria Robinson.

Heinze and Hutchens were indicted in October on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, making false statements and violating their oath of office. Daniel Doyle, another task force member who opened fire that day, died of cancer in March 2020 and was never charged.

“These men were engaged in a federal operation,” said Hutchens’ attorney Don Samuel, noting Robinson was accused of pointing a gun at police officers days earlier. “They were acting reasonably. The believed they were dealing with someone who’s dangerous, who potentially posed a danger to them.”

Palmer, his co-counsel, said Robinson ignored multiple commands to drop the gun, leaving the officers no choice.

“Even after he was shot he didn’t drop the gun,” she said. “Rather than being taken into custody, Mr. Robinson decided to brandish his gun, point it at officers and fire at the officers.”

Heinze and Hutchens’ murder trial was scheduled to begin next week in Fulton County, but Samuel said he would request a stay as Calvert decides where the case should be tried.

Monteria Robinson said the past six years without her son have been absolutely grueling. She said it doesn’t matter if the case is tried in state or federal court, as long as the officers are held accountable.

Her son simply needed mental health help, she said, and she never would have called the police on him if she knew what would happen.

“I just want Jamarion back,” she said Tuesday night.