Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case.
Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
Credit: Screengrab
Police detained McCoggle and learned that he had a warrant for malice murder from DeKalb County.
McCoggle was taken to Clayton County Jail and has since been taken to DeKalb County Jail.
According to DeKalb County booking records, the warrant stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 7, 2021.
DeKalb County police officials did not immediately respond Saturday when asked to specify which homicide his warrant stems from.
