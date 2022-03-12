Hamburger icon
Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, was arrested Thursday on a DeKalb County murder warrant that stemmed from a January 2021 homicide case.

Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, was arrested Thursday on a DeKalb County murder warrant that stemmed from a January 2021 homicide case.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case.

Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.

Derico McCoggle tossed a gun out the passenger side of his vehicle when he was pulled over.

Derico McCoggle tossed a gun out the passenger side of his vehicle when he was pulled over.

Derico McCoggle tossed a gun out the passenger side of his vehicle when he was pulled over.

Police detained McCoggle and learned that he had a warrant for malice murder from DeKalb County.

McCoggle was taken to Clayton County Jail and has since been taken to DeKalb County Jail.

According to DeKalb County booking records, the warrant stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 7, 2021.

DeKalb County police officials did not immediately respond Saturday when asked to specify which homicide his warrant stems from.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured
