Johns Creek cop to compete in national track event

If you’re ever in trouble in Johns Creek, don’t try to run from Officer Shy’Keya Wimberly. There’s a good chance she’ll beat you.

Wimberly, who has worked for the north Fulton County department since November, is spending the weekend in California, where she’ll be competing in four track events during the USA Police and Fire Championship.

“It’s like everything you would find in the Olympics except it’s just cops and firefighters,” Wimberly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Oh, and last year, she won all of her events.

An Alabama native and runner since she was 12, Wimberly said she’s a hurdler and middle-distance runner. While a member of the Southern Wesleyan University track team, she won two national titles. Wimberly finished her college running career at Florida State University, where she graduated in 2018 with a double major in criminology and African-American studies. She’s currently completing her master’s degree in law enforcement intelligence at FSU.

Although she considered becoming a professional track athlete, Wimberly instead chose law enforcement and enjoys the opportunities she’s had to serve her new community. She decided to move to the metro area after commuting from Florida for two years as a member of the Atlanta Empire, a women’s football team.

On Saturday, Wimberly will be competing in four events, including the 400-meter hurdles. On Sunday, she’ll return home and back to her job, wearing the badge and keeping Johns Creek safe.

“It’s cool to be able to combine my profession with something I love to do,” she said.