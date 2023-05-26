A Georgia man has been missing for 34 years. There’s hope his body may be found.

In the fall of 1988, Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel was seen leaving his construction job in Haralson County. He was never seen again.

But on May 10, Capt. Donnie Mapp with the Haralson sheriff’s office got a tip that may help solve the cold case. Mapp was informed of a possible location for Daniel’s body.

On Friday, a search warrant was obtained and served on a property on Daniel Road in the Tallapoosa area, about 60 miles west of Atlanta. Multiple agencies, including the GBI, joined the sheriff’s office with radar and a cadaver dog. By 1 p.m., the dog and the technology had alerted to “anomalies” in the area, the sheriff’s office said. The digging continued Friday afternoon.

“This is an over 34-year-old missing person case. That is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was or what happened to him,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a social media post. “We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper burial.”

Among those involved in the search Friday was the Piedmont University forensic response team, which is comprised of students who have completed forensic coursework. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office’s forensic manager and Warner Robins police department forensic lab director were also involved.

Investigators have not released details on how Daniel may have died.