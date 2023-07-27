Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Douglas County

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Douglas County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Few details were immediately available, but a sheriff’s office spokesman said that the incident happened in the 3000 block of Ga. 5 near Hemp Street. No details were released regarding what may have led up to the shooting or why deputies were initially called to the scene.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.