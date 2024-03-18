Inmates, truck driver accused of smuggling meth into Gwinnett jail

Two other suspects were later arrested with help from the sheriff’s office’s fugitive and sex offender units. Willis McFadden, a truck driver, is accused of handing off the drugs to an inmate, deputies said, while Dante Thompson allegedly assisted in the delivery.

McFadden was booked into the county jail Jan. 31 on charges of giving inmates drugs, crossing state/county guard lines with drugs, sale of methamphetamine and use of a communication facility to commit a felony, according to online records. A day later, Thompson was arrested on charges of party to a crime, use of a communication facility to commit a felony and two counts of probation violation.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

McKinney was previously arrested in 2022 on drug and weapons charges, jail records show. Wilson was booked into the jail after being arrested last year on several charges, including theft and forgery, according to his warrants.

“We commend all personnel for their diligence in conducting a thorough investigation to safeguard our staff members and all inmates incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.