Injured man seeks help at Stockbridge Popeyes after shooting that hurt 2 others

Three men were hurt in a shooting outside a Henry County shopping center Wednesday night, according to authorities.
One of the men then ran to a nearby Popeyes restaurant looking for help, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Stockbridge police told Channel 2 they got a call around 9 p.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of the Dollar General on North Henry Boulevard. Officers found the men sitting in a red Pontiac with gunshot wounds. Moments later, they got a report of the man who walked into the fast-food establishment.
All of the men were taken to a hospital and were described as stable, the news station reported.
Police told Channel 2 that all three men were involved in the same incident. Details about what led to the shooting have not been released, and it’s not clear if a suspect is in custody.
