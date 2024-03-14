Injured man seeks help at Stockbridge Popeyes after shooting that hurt 2 others

Three men were hurt in a shooting outside a Henry County shopping center Wednesday night, according to authorities.

One of the men then ran to a nearby Popeyes restaurant looking for help, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Stockbridge police told Channel 2 they got a call around 9 p.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of the Dollar General on North Henry Boulevard. Officers found the men sitting in a red Pontiac with gunshot wounds. Moments later, they got a report of the man who walked into the fast-food establishment.