Indictment: Canton man assaulted, falsely imprisoned disabled grandmother

Nathan Bellino, 20, of Canton, was charged with four counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, one count of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of false imprisonment and one count of battery (family violence), according to an indictment filed in Cherokee County Superior Court on Jan. 10.

Bellino is accused of blocking the exits and confining his grandmother, Toria Jan Bellino, 63, for up to 10 days inside the residence they shared in Cherokee County near Canton, according to the indictment.