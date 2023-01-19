Indictment: Canton man assaulted, falsely imprisoned disabled grandmother

A man accused of strangling, assaulting and falsely imprisoning his disabled grandmother in October has been indicted by a Cherokee County grand jury, prosecutors said.
Nathan Bellino, 20, of Canton, was charged with four counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, one count of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of false imprisonment and one count of battery (family violence), according to an indictment filed in Cherokee County Superior Court on Jan. 10.
Bellino is accused of blocking the exits and confining his grandmother, Toria Jan Bellino, 63, for up to 10 days inside the residence they shared in Cherokee County near Canton, according to the indictment.
During the imprisonment, Bellino allegedly punched his grandmother, pinched her and covered her nose and mouth, prosecutors said. He is also accused of depriving her of medical services and inflicting “mental anguish” upon her, according to the indictment.
Bellino was arrested Oct. 23 by deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged imprisonment occurred at a home on Sycamore Drive, authorities said.
As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Cherokee jail with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
