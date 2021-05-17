In Kendrick Johnson case, a false confession leads to familiar targets

At the time, Paulk said he did not know if the Bells even had a second cousin. (They don’t). But the sheriff knew the man who provided the Johnsons the tape. Knew him well enough to determine the confession was almost certainly made up.

“He’s been (in jail) several times. What for? Giving false statements,” said the sheriff, adding he re-opened the case in hopes of bringing closure to a community that’s been divided, mostly along racial lines, from the outset of the case.

Paulk said he told the Johnsons they had most likely been duped. A few weeks later, at a motel in Hahira, they tracked down the man who provided the recording. He eventually confessed that there was no confession by Brian Bell or anyone else, Paulk said.

But the man, whose identity is being withheld due to the ongoing probe, told investigators he didn’t act alone.

Paulk won’t say who the suspect fingered as his accomplices, only that they are connected to the case.

“He’s a known liar, so who knows if he’s telling the truth,” the sheriff said.

Charges are forthcoming for the fraudster, said the sheriff, assuming the victims cooperate. That would be the Johnsons, who have refused to answer any questions about their interactions with the man who produced the tape.

“It’s kind of unusual when the victims refuse to participate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bells’ attempts to move on are complicated by people determined to keep them under suspicion. The brothers produced alibis, backed up by witnesses and video surveillance footage, showing they were nowhere near the gym where KJ was last seen Jan. 10, 2013.

The allegations made against them in the Johnson’s civil lawsuit were dismissed by Lowndes County Superior Court Senior Judge Richard Porter, who accused the Johnsons and their former lawyer, Chevene King, of fabricating evidence.

There remains no known evidence linking them to Johnson’s death.

“They keep making stuff up because they have no evidence,” said the boys’ mother, Karen Bell.

The Johnsons’ spokesman, Marcus Coleman, said the family wants to conduct its own tests on the tape, to see whether it can be authenticated. He referred questions about the sheriff’s questions to the Johnsons’ new attorney, Clint Rucker.

“The more eyes the better,” said Coleman. Jackie Johnson, he added, is not convinced the confession was fabricated.

Rucker could not be reached for comment.

STORY SO FAR

Kendrick Johnson’s body was discovered in rolled-up gym mat on Jan. 11, 2013. State and local law enforcement concluded the 17-year-old died accidentally but his parents insisted KJ was murdered. Suspicion centered on two brothers, sons of a former FBI agent, and a federal probe was opened. But after three years, the U.S. Department of Justice closed the case, citing insufficient evidence. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk re-opened the investigation in March.