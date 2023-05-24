Immunity hearing begins for U.S. marshal, Clayton officer in 2016 shooting case

The immunity hearing for Heinze and Hutchens begins at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last three days.

Robinson, 26, was shot nearly five dozen times after firing at officers inside the apartment on Aug. 5, 2016, authorities said. The task force did not have a warrant for the home, but confirmed Robinson was inside after sending in a maintenance man from the complex to see if he was there.

Police had been searching for Robinson after he poured gasoline outside his mother’s bedroom door on July 11, 2016, and weeks later aimed a gun at two Atlanta police officers responding to a call about a suspicious person at an apartment complex, records show.

“He was unstable. He was violent and they were anxious to take him into custody before anyone was injured,” Heinze’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, told the judge at a hearing last year. “They were under attack and they fired their weapons to prevent the loss of their lives and the lives of their federal officers.”

A U.S. Marshals shooting review board later determined the officers’ use of force was authorized, and the Justice Department declined to open an investigation into the shooting.

At the time, Heinze was the Assistant Chief Inspector for the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer, was working as a task force officer during the incident.

Both men are still employed and have since been promoted by their respective agencies, prosecutor Natalie Adams said during a hearing on Monday. Though the task force had an arrest warrant for Robinson, it did not have one for his girlfriend’s home, she told the judge.

“The evidence shows they continued shooting even after Mr. Robinson was unconscious,” Adams said, noting his body was “riddled with 76 bullet wounds.”

If the case against the two men goes forward, a federal trial would be held in October. The pair are facing mandatory life sentences and their attorneys said both officers are eager to put this behind them after nearly seven years.

“These men were engaged in a federal operation,” Hutchens’ attorney, Don Samuel, said during a hearing last year. He also noted that Robinson was accused of pointing a gun at police officers just days earlier.

“They were acting reasonably,” Samuel told the judge. “The believed they were dealing with someone who’s dangerous, who potentially posed a danger to them.”

Daniel Doyle, another task force member who opened fire that day, died of cancer in March 2020 and was never charged.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard previously said the shooting investigation was hamstrung by the refusal of officers to cooperate and the absence of body camera footage.

His successor, Fani Willis, promised swifter action in use-of-force cases and has obtained indictments against a number of current and former police officers since taking office in 2021.

The GBI, which investigated the shooting, said a handgun and multiple spent rounds “believed to be associated with Robinson” were recovered from the scene. He had been shot 59 times, with 17 of those bullets exiting his body, said his mother, Monteria Robinson.

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

She sat in the front row of the federal courtroom Monday morning, along with relatives and nearly a dozen supporters.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.