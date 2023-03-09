X
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after FBI suspect taken into custody on overpass

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 minutes ago

All lanes of I-75 near the Northside Drive overpass have reopened Thursday afternoon after authorities took a suspect into custody.

The FBI said it was serving an arrest warrant when the suspect ran away. He then allegedly threatened to jump from the overpass. The federal agency, its negotiators and Atlanta police spent hours trying to resolve the situation safely. They got him down around 2:30 p.m.

The incident caused all four southbound lanes of the interstate to be shut down, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened around 2:50 p.m.

The suspect was not publicly identified and it’s unclear for what he was wanted.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

