UPDATE: I-75 reopens after FBI suspect taken into custody on overpass

All lanes of I-75 near the Northside Drive overpass have reopened Thursday afternoon after authorities took a suspect into custody.
The FBI said it was serving an arrest warrant when the suspect ran away. He then allegedly threatened to jump from the overpass. The federal agency, its negotiators and Atlanta police spent hours trying to resolve the situation safely. They got him down around 2:30 p.m.
The incident caused all four southbound lanes of the interstate to be shut down, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened around 2:50 p.m.
The suspect was not publicly identified and it’s unclear for what he was wanted.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author