Human remains found near Etowah River in Cherokee

Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said.
Officers were called to Reformation Parkway near the Waleska Street underpass after the remains were spotted near the Etowah River, police said. They were released to the GBI Crime Lab for further investigation.
The remains have not been identified, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 770-720-4883.
