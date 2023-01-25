How you can help WSB’s Convoy of Care aid Georgia tornado victims

WSB-TV Channel 2 is partnering with law enforcement agencies, the trucking industry and the nonprofit organization Caring for Others to gather and deliver supplies to those impacted by the recent tornadoes that rolled through south metro counties.
“At least five tornadoes tore through the community, and the Convoy of Care is working to meet the needs (that) government services have not,” according to Condace Pressley, WSB-TV’s director of community and public affairs.
“I’ve walked through the impacted community, and two weeks since the storms, there still is a critical need,” said Clarence Cox, past president of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “We’ve identified a distribution center and will deliver donations the next day.”
Requested items include personal hygiene supplies, diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies; cleaning supplies and laundry detergent; and nonperishable food items and pet food.
The Convoy of Care will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at these locations:
- WSB-TV - 1601 West Peachtree Street, NE Atlanta
- Woodstock First Baptist Church - 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock
- Chamblee United Methodist Church - 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA
- Caring for Others – 3537 Browns Mill Rd., Atlanta
