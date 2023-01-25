How you can help WSB’s Convoy of Care aid Georgia tornado victims

“At least five tornadoes tore through the community, and the Convoy of Care is working to meet the needs (that) government services have not,” according to Condace Pressley, WSB-TV’s director of community and public affairs.

“I’ve walked through the impacted community, and two weeks since the storms, there still is a critical need,” said Clarence Cox, past president of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “We’ve identified a distribution center and will deliver donations the next day.”