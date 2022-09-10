How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty

A scholarship fund will be set up for Ervin’s two children, Haley said. The foundation will also provide the wives and families with resources and funding for their immediate needs, including an attorney.

Owens initially said the deputies were ambushed while returning to their patrol vehicles after knocking on the door and finding no answer. On Friday, officials clarified that the alleged gunman fired from inside the home. There was an exchange of gunfire, VanHoozer said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if both deputies fired their weapons.

“My mother Linda (Sue Marchetti) got news that no mother should ever get: her son, my brother, was ambushed, shot in the line of duty serving a warrant,” said Koleski sister, Megan Barrios, on a GoFundMe campaign. “An Army hero, a combat veteran, a decorated (sheriff’s deputy), a devoted husband and a man of honor was lost for simply doing his job.”

VanHoozer, whose agency is leading the investigation into the deputies’ slayings, said both suspects lived at the home in west Cobb. Cook had three outstanding warrants from this year, according to court records.

Combined Shape Caption Suspect Christopher Cook makes his first court appearance on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in the killing of two Cobb County deputies.

Golden, 30, was booked into the Cobb jail on two counts each of felony murder and aggravated assault. Cook, 32, was being held on six theft charges from arrest warrants dating back to June, records showed. Cook was not charged in connection with the fatal shootings of the deputies.

“I wanted to see the individuals who committed this heinous act against my deputies and I wanted to look them in the eyes,” Owens said while the suspects went through their first appearance hearing Friday afternoon.

Combined Shape Caption Suspect Christopher Golden at first appearance on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in the killing of two Cobb County Sheriff Deputies.

The two deputies were the fourth and fifth Georgia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this year.

Owens said the agency has received an outpouring of support from police departments across the country and world. He added that the agency is “heartbroken” but law enforcement officers still understand the responsibility that they bear.

“It’s tremendously hard for us to (go back to work),” Owens said. “We have a job we still must continue to do even though this unfortunate incident hit our family.”

No funeral plans have been publicly announced. On Friday, Owens said his office was still working on figuring out how to honor the slain deputies.