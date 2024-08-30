Hot, humid weather pattern brings chance of afternoon storms

Another hot day with plenty of humidity will create conditions for isolated pop-up thunderstorms Friday afternoon as the week finishes out with a familiar weather pattern.

“We’re waking up to dry and hot conditions but, by the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to fire up for a very summertime-like pattern,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “We could have a few storms out there for the start of your Friday night football games.”

After reaching a record high temperature of 98 degrees Thursday, the mercury will fall just a touch with a high of 93 predicted today. With humidity in the mid- to high-80% range, it will feel like 99 degrees at the afternoon’s peak, according to Channel 2.