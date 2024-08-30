Hot, humid weather pattern brings chance of afternoon storms

Another hot day with plenty of humidity will create conditions for isolated pop-up thunderstorms Friday afternoon as the week finishes out with a familiar weather pattern.
“We’re waking up to dry and hot conditions but, by the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to fire up for a very summertime-like pattern,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “We could have a few storms out there for the start of your Friday night football games.”
After reaching a record high temperature of 98 degrees Thursday, the mercury will fall just a touch with a high of 93 predicted today. With humidity in the mid- to high-80% range, it will feel like 99 degrees at the afternoon’s peak, according to Channel 2.
“Thankfully, temperatures are going to stay in the low-90s for this weekend,” Kramlich said.
The forecast is nearly identical through the weekend, with high temperatures around 93 and a 30% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday, Kramlich reported. A higher chance of rain is predicted for Labor Day before temperatures settle to more autumnal levels in early September.
