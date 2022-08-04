Homicide investigation underway at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Detectives are investigating a homicide at the Manor Apartments in southwest Atlanta, an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed.
Police were called to reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place.
Officers were still on the scene around 9:45 P.M., according to the spokesman.
Officials did not release any details about the incident or the victim in the fatal shooting. No suspect information was provided.
