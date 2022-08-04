ajc logo
Homicide investigation underway at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Detectives are investigating a homicide at the Manor Apartments in southwest Atlanta, an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed.

Police were called to reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place.

Officers were still on the scene around 9:45 P.M., according to the spokesman.

Officials did not release any details about the incident or the victim in the fatal shooting. No suspect information was provided.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

