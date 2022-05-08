Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting at DeKalb home

A man was fatally struck after a family gathering on Wingfoot Court in DeKalb County on Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
DeKalb County police responded to a home and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. The man died as a result of his injuries.
Police are conducting a homicide investigation. Officers interviewed several witnesses to get an idea of how the incident occurred. Police now have a suspect in custody, according to Channel 2.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks