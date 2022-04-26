Homeless man found dead under bridge may have been shot a week prior, police say

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found under a bridge in northeast Atlanta on Monday night.
Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Cheshire Bridge and Lenox roads around 10 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. The victim is believed to have been homeless.
Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit, told the news station the man may have died up to a week before he was found.
“We will work closely with the medical examiner’s office to try to get a more precise timeframe as to when the individual sustained the gunshot wounds,” Woolfolk said from the scene. “But at this point in time, our goal is going to be working with the community to try to gather as much information as possible to make sure that we do everything that we can tonight to streamline this investigation.”
Police have not released the identity of the victim, but officers in the area told Channel 2 they are familiar with him.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author