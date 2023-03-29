Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend

A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2019 deaths of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend in Henry County, officials said.
Aljahon Antwan Joyner, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. Joyner, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was also sentenced to an additional 25 years.
The motive for the November 2019 killings was drug-related, authorities said. Joyner had texted Savannah Fulmer, 18, and her boyfriend, Dahmir Robinson, 19, to meet up and buy marijuana, the Henry District Attorney’s Office said. They agreed to meet in a cul-de-sac on New Orleans Way in the City Square subdivision of McDonough.
But Joyner later told police he did not bring any money and intended on robbing the victims, according to authorities.
While sitting inside Fulmer’s car, officials said Joyner fatally shot Robinson and Fulmer in the head before fleeing. Fulmer’s unborn child also died.
Tara Wells called police on Thanksgiving morning after she approached the vehicle and saw a male passenger with “a bullet wound to the temple,” she told Channel 2 Action News days after the shooting.
Credit: WSB-TV WSB-TV
Credit: WSB-TV WSB-TV
Fulmer was a senior at Eagle’s Landing High School and played for the softball team. Robinson was a 2019 graduate of Woodland High School. The two had been in a relationship for three years, according to the family.
Fulmer’s mother told the judge Wednesday about the impact of losing her only daughter, her unborn granddaughter and Robinson, according to the DA’s office.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy of House Select Committee