Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend

Aljahon Antwan Joyner, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. Joyner, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was also sentenced to an additional 25 years.

The motive for the November 2019 killings was drug-related, authorities said. Joyner had texted Savannah Fulmer, 18, and her boyfriend, Dahmir Robinson, 19, to meet up and buy marijuana, the Henry District Attorney’s Office said. They agreed to meet in a cul-de-sac on New Orleans Way in the City Square subdivision of McDonough.