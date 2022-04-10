Henry County man arrested, charged with rape of teenage girl

Carmichael is accused of purchasing a Lyft ride for the girl to get her out into the wooded area. Once the driver left, the girl tried to get away when she realized Carmichael was older than he said he was, Channel 2 said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking into Carmichael’s history as they believe he may have previously lured and attacked others. The victim’s age has not been released, but the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported she was a teen.