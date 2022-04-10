Henry County man arrested, charged with rape of teenage girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with rape in Henry County, police said.
The Henry County Special Investigations Unit arrested Trenton Carmichael on Friday. He’s charged with rape, aggravated assault and aggravated sodomy.
The special unit investigated the incident that occurred on March 15 and found that Carmichael allegedly posed as an 18-year-old on social media and lured a girl into a wooded area, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Carmichael is accused of purchasing a Lyft ride for the girl to get her out into the wooded area. Once the driver left, the girl tried to get away when she realized Carmichael was older than he said he was, Channel 2 said.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking into Carmichael’s history as they believe he may have previously lured and attacked others. The victim’s age has not been released, but the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported she was a teen.
